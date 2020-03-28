Fears up to 150,000 construction workers nationwide face job losses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s feared 150 thousand people could be out of a job today if the majority of building sites close.

The Health Minister has confirmed construction workers won’t be on the list of essential workers being drawn up by government.

The only exceptions will be for buildings essential to Ireland’s response to the pandemic.

However, Tom Parlon, from the Construction Industry Federation, says they’ll continue to follow the advice of public health officials.

Meanwhile, essential workers will be asked to carry ID to get through Garda checkpoints.

2,500 members of the force are on duty across the country making sure that anyone out is making an necessary journey.

If follows new restrictions announced last night which ordered everyone to stay at home apart from specific reasons, including buying food and medicine.