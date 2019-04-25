Fears over future of special needs school in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom- There are concerns over the future of a special needs school in Ballinasloe.

Social Democrats candidate for the Ballinasloe area in the upcoming local elections, Ken Campbell says the future of St. Teresa’s Special School in Creagh is uncertain due to the ‘extortionate’ insurance premium costs it faces.

The school which currently educates 21 pupils, has seen costs soar by 700 percent in the last 3 years, with 26 thousand euro due for payment on the 1st of May.

The Social Democrat candidate who is a member of the school’s Board of Management says the school’s patron, Ability West, is not in a position to fund the premium.

