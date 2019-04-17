Fears over future of Sailin to Silverstrand coastal protection scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Consultants are to be present a report to councillors next month on a review of the planning approval and the foreshore licence application for a coastal protection scheme for Sailin.

The long awaited project to tackle coastal erosion received approval from An Bord Pleanala in 2007.

Consultants later recommended a revised scheme which included a reduction in the footprint of the revetments to lessen the overall environmental impact.

A foreshore licence was then applied for to the Department.

A meeting at City Hall this week heard the department now has concerns about the validity of the original permission due to changes in legislation coupled with changes in the footprint of the original design.

It’s linked to a ruling by the ECJ in relation to the Lough Corrib site and the N6 outer bypass scheme.

Councillor Donal Lyons fears the whole process could now drag on for years to come.