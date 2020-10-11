Fears of national level 5 lockdown grow while Galway Covid-19 cases pass 1,000 to date

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Health officials in Galway and across the country have renewed calls for people to follow public health measures after 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths were reported last evening.

It’s the highest daily number of cases since the height of the pandemic in April and third highest overall.

Galway recorded one of it’s biggest daily jumps in cases at 66, bringing the total in the county to 1,067 to date.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan says all of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating.

The 14 day incident rate of the infection has increased by 39 percent in seven days and the test positivity rate has more than doubled in a fortnight.

Infectious diseases specialist Professor Sam McConkey says we can’t wait until our hospitals are overwhelmed to take action.

