Fears national greenway to bypass Loughrea, Athenry and Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that the planned national greenway from Dublin to Galway will bypass Loughrea, Athenry, Oranmore and the surrounding villages, creating a major loss for local tourism.

At this week’s meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, local councillors highlighted concerns of local businesses that the proposed greenway will come to Ballinasloe then head north to Tuam, bypassing the region completely.

Local representatives backed a call for businesses and groups in the area to come together immediately in order to begin a campaign for the inclusion of the region on the greenway route.

Loughrea Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says a more central route through the county would allow branches of the greenway to reach across Galway.

He says the infrastructure in the area has seen significant upgrades in the last year that would compliment the greenway