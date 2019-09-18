Fears mount over plan to make Tuam a sludge hub centre for the Northwest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal to use Tuam wastewater treatment plant as a potential sludge hub centre for the wider Northwest region will damage the town’s image.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea who says the development would be damaging at a time when Tuam is rebuilding its reputation.

He argues the waste water treatment facility is only fit to serve the Tuam area and the future expansion of the town under the Local Area Plan.

It comes as Irish Water has published a site selection methodology report which identifies Tuam and Sligo as potential sludge hub centres for the northwest.

Submissions are being sought as part of the public consultation process which runs from September 24th until 22nd October.

The National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan estimates that by 2040 around 50,000 truck-loads of sludge will be generated each year.

More at 2 as councillor Killilea says he plans to hold a public meeting to gather the concerns of locals….