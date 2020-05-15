Fears Galway’s transport infrastructure not fit for post crisis demands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s walking and cycling infrastructure will not be able to cope with demands following the covid 19 pandemic.

That’s according to City Councillor Clodagh Higgins, who says Galway’s traffic problems and the increased risk of public transport will see more people than ever looking to cycle or walk to work.

The Fine Gael councillor has highlighted concerns that the city transport infrastructure will not be able to support the new demand when lockdown measures are lifted.

Cllr Higgins has called on Galway City Council to implement a plan that encompasses defined cycleways and enlarged footpaths as soon as possible.

The call has coincided with the establishment of the City Council Mobility Team, who will be responsible for responding to requests for allocation of road space to facilitate social distancing, with respect to Covid-19 restrictions, for the period of May to September 2020.

Cllr Higgins says it will be a serious health and safety issue if too many people are forced to take public transport where social distancing may not be guaranteed – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]