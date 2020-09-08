Fears for over 15 thousand job losses in Galway over coming months due to plunge in occupancy rates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Hotels Federation has warned that over 15,400 jobs could be at risk in Galway in the coming months.

It comes as demand continues to plummet as a result of the Covid 19 crisis.

As the peak summer season has ended, hotels and guesthouses are reporting a significant drop in occupancy rates.

Hotels in the west are reporting a 30% occupancy rate for September and October.

Nationally, hotels are reporting a 70% drop in projected revenues for September compared to this time last year.

This follows a very challenging July and August with average national occupancy at 49%, representing an enormous drop compared the 90% occupancy achieved during the key summer months last year.

Commenting on the results, John Ryan, Chair of the Galway branch the Irish Hotels Federation, said that the figures highlight the requirement for further sector specific measures to support Irish tourism.

He says the existing supports are totally inadequate for the industry given the current restrictions…