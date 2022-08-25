Fears for 140 jobs in Ballinasloe as vote due on sale of Arrabawn Dairies

GBFM News – There are fears for 140 jobs in the Ballinasloe region as a vote is to be taken in the coming hours on the sale of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell.

Another co-op has reportedly made a multi-million euro offer for the business – but the deal is said to exclude the plant and its workforce.

The premises date back to the 1960s, and significant investment has been made in the current state of the art facility in recent years.

A meeting is set to take place tonight in Nenagh where board members are expected to vote on the proposal.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe District, Councillor Evelyn Parsons, has called an emergency meeting of local reps on Monday to see what support can be offered.