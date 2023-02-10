Fear West could be discriminated against in offshore wind policy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are fears that the West of Ireland could be discriminated against in the upcoming High-Level Offshore Wind Phase 2 Policy Statement.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, who claims to do so would be ‘a huge mistake’.

Floating offshore wind projects located in the western region won’t be permitted to apply for maritime area consents until later into Phase 2.

Senator Chambers has raised the issue with the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications.