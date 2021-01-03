Fear of health service being overrun by Covid-19 patients if current surge continues – 33 patients with Covid-19 currently in Galway Hospitals

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ireland’s hospitals will be “overrun” by Covid-19 if the current growth rate continues, according to the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer.

673 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, an increase of 92 since yesterday morning.

In Galway, 116 new cases were confirmed yesterday evening with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 now at 322.4.

As of 8pm last night, there are 30 paitents in Galway University Hospital with nine confirmed cases in the last 24 hours and five suspected cases. One patient is in ICU

In Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, there are three cases, two of which were confirmed in the past 24 hours with four suspected cases.

Dr. Colm Henry’s warning the current trend means hospitals can expect up to 3,000 admissions by the end of the month.

Speaking in today’s Sunday Independent, he says the situation is an “unprecedented scenario” for the country’s health service.