FBI given access to DNA from Connemara genealogical study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in the Connemara Gaeltacht who are participating in a genealogical study have been advised that DNA samples they have given may be in use – among millions of others – in crime investigations in the United States.

What is known as the “Gaeltacht Project” is organised in the Irish Heritage Centre in Portland in Maine.

The Centre has now told the participants in Connemara that it has become aware that the FBI can have access to the laboratories in Texas where their DNA samples are stored.

There was heavy emigration from the west of Ireland – and from Connemara in particular – to Portland in the State of Maine in the last Century.

The descendants of those emigrants set up the Irish Heritage Centre and the Gaeltacht genealogical project was initiated some years ago.

Scores of people in Connemara gave DNA samples.

