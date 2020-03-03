Fatal road crash in Oughterard referred to Garda Ombudsman

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A fatal road crash which took place in Oughterard in the early hours of Sunday morning has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

A 16 year old girl from Cahergal, Tuam named locally as Roisín Hession, died in the incident which occurred at around 1:15am in the townland of Porridgetown.

The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday morning when a car in which the teenage girl was a passenger, hit a wall.

The driver of the car, a 21 year old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, GSOC says it received a referral in the early hours of Sunday from a garda superintendent in relation to the fatal road traffic incident.

The referral under section 102 (1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 indicated there had been an interaction between a garda and the vehicle which subsequently crashed and that the matter is now under examination.

The funeral for 16 year old Roisín Hession takes place this evening in Tuam.

She will be laid to rest in Tuam cemetery tomorrow following mass at 2.