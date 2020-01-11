Fashion retailer ‘Swamp’ closes city store as company ceases trading

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Popular fashion retailer ‘Swamp’ has closed it’s doors in Galway after the company announced last evening it has ceased trading.

The Irish-owned firm had seven locations nationwide – at the Eyre Square Centre in Galway, two in Cork, and units in Tralee, Waterford, Limerick and Athlone.

It’s understood around 70 staff nationwide will be impacted by the closures.

It’s not known how many staff were employed at the branch at Eyre Square Centre.

In a statement on social media, Swamp has described it as a ‘sad day’ – and is advising those with vouchers to contact the company.

Photo – Eyre Square Centre