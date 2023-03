Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell claims the lifting of the eviction ban will be judged the harshest of all the Government’s bad housing policies.

She told the DΓ‘il it stands head and shoulders above all the terrible housing decisions this and the previous Government have made over the past decade.

She told Housing Minister Daragh O’ Brien that the real sticking point is that this decision was made in the full knowledge of the chaos it will cause.