Farrell compares Govt position on cost of living to Haughey’s “tighten your belts” speech

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Mairead Farrell has drawn parallels with the Government’s current position on the cost of living crisis with an infamous speech given by Charlie Haughey in 1980.

Amid economic difficulties, then Taoiseach Haughey said we were living beyond our means and advised that the population must tighten their belts.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Farrell said the current Government is saying something very similar – but many people cannot tighten their metaphorical belts any further.

And she hit out at the Government for failing to act – and for dismissing Sinn Fein’s proposals as purely populist.