Farrell back on top in fifth count of the Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein candidate Mairead Farrell is back on top in fifth count of the Galway West constituency.

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív now in second place followed by Independents Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton remains in fifth place.

Following the fifth count, Mayor of Galway and Independent candidate Mike Cubbard has been eliminated from the race.

The fifth count for Galway West is as follows:

Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED

Catherine Connolly (IND) 6,028

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,384

Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,907 ELIMINATED

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,893

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,904

Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED

Noel Grealish (IND) 8,616

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,477

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED

Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,593 ELIMINATED

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,885

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 4,098

Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 4,057