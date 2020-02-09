Farrell back on top in fifth count of the Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein candidate Mairead Farrell is back on top in fifth count of the Galway West constituency.
Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív now in second place followed by Independents Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly.
Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton remains in fifth place.
Following the fifth count, Mayor of Galway and Independent candidate Mike Cubbard has been eliminated from the race.
The fifth count for Galway West is as follows:
Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED
Catherine Connolly (IND) 6,028
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,384
Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,907 ELIMINATED
Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,893
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,904
Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED
Noel Grealish (IND) 8,616
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,477
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED
Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,593 ELIMINATED
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,885
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 4,098
Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 4,057