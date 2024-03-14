Galway Bay FM

14 March 2024

Farmland prices are falling across Connacht

Land prices are falling across Connacht, with Galway prices among the lowest in the country.

The annual land price report from the Irish Farmers Journal has found a price gap is widening in Ireland’s farmland market

The average land price is 11 thousand 925 euro per acre – which is down 3 per cent on last year.

While the lowest prices were found in counties across the West, including Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon, Clare and Galway.

The report’s author, Paul Mooney, says concern over nitrate rules is fuelling farmer’s demand for extra dairy land, to avoid cutting herd numbers:

