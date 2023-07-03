Farming software group win University of Galway startup competition

A group of students who have developed farming software have won a start up competition at University of Galway.

The IdeasLab Start100 programme celebrates student entrepreneurs, with 12 teams showcasing their projects.

The winning entry was LambCam for their software to help farmers monitor sheep’s behaviour on camera during lambing seaon.

The team, which received €5,000 for their idea, consists of Michelle O’Donnell, Shan Pereira and Maria Comas.

While €1,000 was awarded to the One to Watch – Glow by Chlo Cosmetics – created by Galway’s Chloe Heffernan.