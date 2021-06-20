Farming group says over 7,000 Galway farmers will benefit from CAP redistribution proposals

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 7,000 Galway farmers will benefit from the proposed redistribution of the CAP scheme.

That’s according to the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association which is contesting the narrative that the current CAP proposals will undermine the income of Irish farmers.

The group argues over 72,000 farmers, including 7,413 Galway farmers, will benefit from a full flattening of payments.

This represents 60% of all farmers nationwide and 63% of farmers in county Galway.

The INHFA says the flattening would see all farmers paid a national average of €265 per hectare by 2026 – while in Galway annual payments would increase to €6.5 million.

Spokesperson for the INHFA Brendan Joyce says the current proposals will deliver for the vast majority of Irish and Galway farmers.

