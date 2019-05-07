Farmers to hold protest at Beef Summit in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers are to gather in protest in Ballinasloe on Thursday evening (May 9th).

It comes as the Minister for Agriculture and other key stakeholders are due to address the Beef Summit which is being held at the Shearwater Hotel.

The Beef Summit is led by The Irish Farmers Journal and aims to bring together policy makers and industry leaders.

The beef plan movement plans to hold a peaceful protest at the event in a call to rejuvenate the sector.

