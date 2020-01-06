Farmers to gather for Ballinasloe meeting over ongoing campaign for better beef prices

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Beef farmers are to gather in Ballinasloe this evening to discuss the ongoing fight for fair pricing.

The meeting has been organised by Ballinasloe beef protest representatives who supported various demonstrations at Liffey Meats last year as part of the national call for action.

Agenda items include Thursday’s Beef Taskforce meeting, as well as information on planned Dublin tractor protests, which are scheduled to take place later this month (15th & 16th).

The meeting comes ahead of the AGM of Galway Beef Plan Movement which takes place later this week.

This evening’s meeting takes place at Gullanes Hotel from 8.

