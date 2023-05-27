Farmers are reminded that the closing date for applications for BISS Scheme is Monday next.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine reminds farmers that the closing date for applications for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes is midnight on Monday.

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 057-867 4422.

The lines will be open over this weekend until 5pm this evening, from 9.30am to 5pm tomorrow and until midnight on Monday night.

The Department office in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers from now until the BISS closing date.