25 June 2024

Farm Walk promoting sustainable agriculture to be held in Moycullen

A Moycullen farm is to host a nature walk to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

Farming for Nature will be led by local beef farmer Gerald Walshe on his 22 hectare farm, which is a mixture of dry and wet meadows, hills and naturally regenerated woodland.

The farm walk this Sunday offers a chance to see the processes of high nature value farming up close for a small fee.

Farming for Nature Ambassador Gerald Walshe says there is a valuable link between farming and preservation:

