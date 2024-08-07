Farm Relief Services, which have strong presence in Galway, rebrand as FRS Co-op

The Farm Relief Services, which have a strong presence in Galway, have returned to their roots with a rebrand as FRS Co-op.

FRS Recruitment and FRS Training operate an office in Ballybrit, while FRS Fencing has a premises in Athenry.

The Farm Service team is located around the county while other businesses locally active include Contract Services, Herdwatch and WrkWrk the temporary employment service.

The group employs 22 people throughout Galway while nationally, 2000 people are employed across all branches of the co-op.

Group CEO Colin Donnery says co-operation has always been central to the company’s ethos, and that’s why the co-op aspect is prominent in the new branding.