Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is the county with the oldest average age of farm holders in Ireland.

The most recent available CSO figures (2020) show that the average age of farm holders in the county is 59.2.

There is only one other county where the average age breaks the 59 year old mark, that’s Mayo at 59.1

While on the other end of the spectrum, the county with the youngest average age is Cork at 55.5.