Famous Galway city nightclub Electric to reopen in the new year

Famous Galway city nightclub, Electric is set to reopen early in the new year.

Create Real Estate has confirmed the property is off the letting market, revealing on Instagram that “the rumours are true…Electric is back”.

In 2021, the iconic nightclub announced its closure after 30 years of business.

Spokesperson for Give Us The Night campaign, Sunil Sharpe says it’s a huge addition to Galway nightlife: