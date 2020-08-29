Family syndicate collect €7m lotto win from ticket sold in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A family syndicate has claimed a €7.3m lotto jackpot won from a ticket purchased in Clifden.

The ticket was purchased at Rogan’s Service Station – and went on to win the top prize in the draw on Saturday, August 15th.

The family syndicate has revealed they turned to playing the National Lottery as a means of keeping in touch during lockdown.

They’ve added they’re happy to see such a huge buzz in Clifden and find the circulating rumours quite amusing – but will be keeping their win private.