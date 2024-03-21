Galway Bay FM

21 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Family Resource Centres in Galway call for long-term funding for proven therapeutic services

Share story:
Family Resource Centres in Galway call for long-term funding for proven therapeutic services

Family Resource Centres in Galway are calling for long-term funding for therapeutic services.

It comes as the Forum for the centres has published a report looking at the impact of its services in Galway and across the country.

It shows that one-off funding of €1m supported over 8,000 adults and children through therapy and workshops in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Fergal Landy, the CEO National Forum of Family Resource Centres, says long term funding could increase the support these centres can provide:

Share story:

Public event tonight to showcase student active travel plans for Salthill schools

A special public event is taking place in the city this evening – a highlight plans developed by Salthill students for improved active travel. Stude...

Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis to be selected tonight for June elections

Sitting Labour city councillor Niall Mc Nelis is expected to be selected tonight (thurs mar 21) to defend his West Ward seat in the June elections The sel...

Galway winners of Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards announced

The County Galway winners of the Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards have been announced. The all-Ireland winners will be unveiled at a gala dinner ...

Special poetry book created by local Gaelscoileanna unveiled in Moycullen

A special poetry book, containing poems from five local Gaelscoileanna, has been unveiled today in Moycullen. 177 pupils from Scoil Bhaile Nua, Gaelscoil ...