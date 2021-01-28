Family of woman who died after attending Portiuncula Hospital settles case in High Court

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a woman who died two days after attending the emergency department at Portiuncula Hospital has settled a High Court action for €150 thousand.

79 year old Kathleen Lynch attended the Ballinasloe unit in April 2018 complaining of a sudden and severe headache.

Kathleen Lynch attended the ED at Portiuncula Hospital in the early hours of April 17th, 2018.

She was complaining of a severe and sudden headache and was experiencing nausea, and her husband told doctors that she was confused.

According to the Irish Examiner, it’s claimed she was given medication and sent home after being told by a doctor there was no reason she should be admitted to hospital.

Her family claim she continued to suffer from a severe headache, nausea, confusion, agitation and unsteadiness after returning to their home in Athlone.

The following night Kathleen Lynch’s husband found her collapsed in a pool of blood; she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital and transferred to ICU.

She had a CT scan which showed a brain haemorrhage and Ms Lynch died on April 19th after surgical intervention was deemed inappropriate.

In sueing the HSE, the family claimed there was a failure to respond appropriately to her initial attendance, and a failure to perform a CT scan as a matter of urgency.

The claims were denied, but a settlement of €150 thousand was approved today in the High Court by Mr. Justice Kevin Cross.