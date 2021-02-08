Family of missing Limerick man informed of remains find off Inis Mór

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a Limerick man, who was declared missing for the past 25 years, have been informed by gardai that his human remains were actually discovered off Inis Mór in 1996, a few weeks after he disappeared.

Denis Walsh was 23 years old when he went missing, after leaving his home in Caherdavin, on March 9th, 1996.

Gardai visited Denis Walsh’s family over the weekend and informed them his body had actually been found in 1996, but had not been identified until now.

Mr Walsh went missing on March 9th, 1996, however his trail ran cold despite numerous appeals for information and reported sightings both here and abroad.

Mr Walsh’s family say the news was bittersweet as they had held out hope Denis would be found alive.

Gardai said Mr Walsh’s body was discovered off Inis Mor in April 1996, but not identified until now, through advanced DNA technology.

Mr Walsh’s family said they were awaiting further information, including the whereabouts of Denis’s remains, and when they might be able to take possession of the remains in order to organise a funeral service.