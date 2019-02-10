Family of missing Kinvara man to hold fundraising event for private search

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a man missing in Malaysia since January are to hold an event in Kinvara on Tuesday to plan fundraising initiatives for a private investigation.

31-year-old Kinvara man Stephen Warde was last seen near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpar on January 1st.

He is described as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 11 inches in height.

A ‘Go Fund Me’ page set up after his disappearance has so far raised almost €13 thousand to finance a private investigation.

Friends and family will now host a meeting at the Pier Head in Kinvara on Tuesday evening at 8 to discuss further fundraising for the search.