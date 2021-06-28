Family of man who died on stag weekend in city settle case for €250,000

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The widow of a Welsh man who died while attending a stag weekend in Galway has settled a High Court action for €250,000.

The High Court heard Sam Rowlands became disorientated after he left a city centre pub to go back to his hotel and ended up on a road outside the city where he was hit by a taxi.

30 year old father-of-one Sam Rowlands had arrived in Galway on Friday, June 16, 2017 for a stag weekend.

He died after being hit by a taxi at Bushypark on the N59 Moycullen Road in the early hours of the following day.

According to the Irish Examiner, in the High Court, Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that the construction worker had spent about eight and a half hours in the public house before the accident.

His widow, Lowri Jennet Rowlands, had sued the taxi driver over the accident.

The taxi driver, counsel said, was returning from dropping off a fare and according to his account Mr Rowlands almost jumped on the bonnet of the car and appeared suddenly in front of the taxi.

An inquest into Mr Rowlands death had heard how one motorist had to earlier swerve when a man matching the Welsh man’s description stumbled out onto the road.

Approving the settlement of €250 thousand, Mr Justice Garrett Simons noted no prosecution had been brought against the taxi driver and said in the circumstances it was a very good settlement.