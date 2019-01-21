Current track
Family of Kinvara man missing in Malaysia liaising with Department of Foreign Affairs

Written by on 21 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a Kinvara man missing in Malaysia are liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs as part of the effort to find him.

31-year-old Stephen Warde was last seen near the Petronas Twin Towns in Kuala Lumpar on January 1st.

He is described as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 11 inches in height.

His family are very concerned for his well-being as they haven’t been able to contact him since January 1st which they say is very out of character for him.

They’re appealing to the public to share Stephen’s photo on social media which can be found on the Facebook page ‘Missing Persons in Malaysia’.

Speaking on Galway Talks local councillor Joe Byrne urged the public to help by using social media to spread the appeal for information.

For more on this story tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

