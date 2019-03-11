Family law case participants forced to share court space in Galway with prisoners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Vulnerable families are sharing common areas with handcuffed prisoners as child welfare hearings are taking place alongside criminal cases at Galway courthouse.

That’s according to the latest report by the Child Care Law Reporting Project which says a specialist family court must be urgently set up.

The national survey, shows lists can be up to 139 cases long in the country’s district courts, with inadequate waiting areas.

On the day CCLRP attended Galway courthouse, there were 61 cases on the list.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…