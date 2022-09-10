Families encouraged to attend and support Green Ribbon walk tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Families are being encouraged to attend and support the Green Ribbon walk organised by IFA in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland in support of the Green Ribbon campaign.

The walk in Galway will take place in Knockma Wood tomorrow afternoon as part of a national series of walks. The campaign aims to spread awareness about all mental health difficulties to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Teresa Roche wants as many people to be part of the walk tomorrow.