Fallout among Tuam councillors over central government allocation of €180,000

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The distribution of a €180 thousand allocation from central government to Tuam Municipal District led to a heated debate at this week’s meeting of the seven member group.

Following a long debate, a proposal led by the Fianna Fail majority grouping of four councillors was passed after a vote, with the two Fine Gael members and one Independent member voting against.

Under the proposal, Fianna Fail councillors directed that €60,000 be allocated for the purpose of recruiting a technical and engineering speciality to assist in roads and infrastructural development and enhancement plans across the area.

The four Fianna Fail councillors allocated €30 thousand each to specific projects.

In certain cases, this also involved allocating money to notice of motion funds, to in turn be directed to their focused projects.

Councillor Mary Hoade allocated funding for pedestrian safety measures in Caherlistrane village.

Councillor Colm Keaveney allocated funding with a focus on environmental, shared space and pedestrian infrastructure.

Councillor Donagh Killilea focused projects included the construction of a walkway and new seating at Ballygaddy Park, improving the estate entrance at Millstream Park/Weir Road and upgrades at the Palace Grounds Tuam, Corofin village project and Belclare village enhancements.

Councillor Joe Sheridan’s focus projects for funding were in the areas of climate, tourism amenities and trails with mapping and signage.

Fine Gael councillor Pete Roche expressed his “annoyance” with the Fianna Fail proposal arguing it had happened without adequate consultation with the full group and described it as “a political stunt”.

Headford councillor Andrew Reddington argued the €180 thousand should be divided to deliver seven good projects and avoid any such argument.

Independent councillor Karey McHugh said she was concerned with the money being given to notice of motion. She said while she had no problem with a lot of the projects included, she felt some decisions being made were not good governance.

Councillor Andrew Reddington proposed a lighting project for Headford and a project involving wheelcair accessible benches at public piers in the area – This was seconded by councillor Karey McHugh and also supported by councillor Pete Roche.

However Cathaoirleach Joe Sheridan told the meeting it was “not a valid proposal”.

Councillor Mary Hoade defended the Fianna Fail group proposal arguing that without extra staff it was going to be impossible to get vital work done and said all projects identified were tangible.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said extra staff would have an immediate impact and it was important to get the shovel ready projects done.

Councillor Colm Keaveney said nobody was stopping any councillor from having a meeting with engineering personnel in relation to the allocation and possible menu of options and that concerns raised at the meeting “smells of sour grapes”.