13 August 2024

Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 6

Episode six explores Young People and Media Literacy – what are they learning in our schools? Are they learning enough? What plans does the Government have to improve awareness? How do we compare to other EU countries?

Chris Benn spoke to Carl O’ Brien, Education Editor with the Irish Times to find out more.

Teenage reporter Jess Donohue speaks to her peers about their news sources, their critical thinking, and how they verify what they’re seeing is credible – and then spoke to David Nevin about her experience.

Bernadette Prendergast then speaks to Jane McGarrigle of Webwise Ireland about safety in the digital landscape.

