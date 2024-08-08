8 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 5

Episode 5 explores satire and its role in Irish media.

It also includes familiar satirical sketches from broadcasters in the 1970s right through to today’s TikTokers!

