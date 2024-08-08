Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 5

President Higgins has been leading the tributes to former Galway resident health pioneer Aidan O’Leary who has died suddenly while on holiday with his f...
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 55 people are waiting on trolleys at the city facility, while th...
Plans for a significant housing development of 64 homes in Claregalway have been refused. The project led by Valcris Ltd would be based at a site at Droim...
University of Galway is to recognise five individuals with honorary degrees at the Autumn Conferring ceremonies. They’ll join over 1,800 graduates a...