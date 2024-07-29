29 July 2024
~1 minutes read
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 4
In episode 4 of Fake or Fact – You Decide, we explore the relationship between news and social media.
We speak to people on the streets of Galway, and ask young people if they buy newspapers or tune into news on television.
We look at the Digital News Report Ireland 2024, which was released last month, and charts exactly how, when and where Irish people get their news.
Media literacy expert Amanda Ruggeri gives us the tools we may need to be social media literate.
Joanne Sweeney, owner of Digital Training Institute, runs us through the landscape of social media and its relationship with news.