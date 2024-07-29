Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 4

In episode 4 of Fake or Fact – You Decide, we explore the relationship between news and social media.

We speak to people on the streets of Galway, and ask young people if they buy newspapers or tune into news on television.

We look at the Digital News Report Ireland 2024, which was released last month, and charts exactly how, when and where Irish people get their news.

Media literacy expert Amanda Ruggeri gives us the tools we may need to be social media literate.

Joanne Sweeney, owner of Digital Training Institute, runs us through the landscape of social media and its relationship with news.

Media Literacy is so important and ‘Fake or Fact – You Decide’ will guide you through the complicated information world each Saturday from 6pm.

Fake or Fact – You Decide is brought to you by Galway Bay fm and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

Listen back to episode 4 here: