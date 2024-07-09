Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 1

Episode one of the news team’s programme exploring media literacy explores the following topics.

1.The importance of the public being able to accurately interpret the myriad of information we’re bombarded with each day.

2. What is the Government doing to face the challenge of disinformation in the ever expanding world of mass media?

3. The dangers of misleading headlines – and the public make an attempt to guess what a select few headlines are about!

Listen back here:

Media Literacy is so important and ‘Fake or Fact – You Decide’ will guide you through the complicated information world each Saturday from 6pm.

Fake or Fact – You Decide is brought to you by Galway Bay fm and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán