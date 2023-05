Fáilte Ireland is holding a public drop-in clinic in Ballinsloe to hear ideas for tourism projects in the area.

As part of the EU Just Transition Fund, the Regenerative Tourism Scheme will provide funding for local tourism projects.

The consultation clinic will be held at The Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on Monday 22nd May from 6:30-8:30PM.

Head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Paddy Matthews explains the aim of the scheme: