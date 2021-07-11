Fáilte Ireland confirms Burren Trail to be completed in September 2021

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fáilte Ireland has confirmed that the Burren Trail has been scheduled for completion in September.

The confirmation was received by Independent TD Sean Canney and will involve investment of €350,000 in the region.

Fáilte Ireland is working closely with Clare and Galway County Councils to ensure that this walking trail will be completed.

The trail being developed will be a major tourism boost for Gort, South Galway and Clare.

Deputy Canney said that it was important that this trail continue to be promoted in a positive way for the economic development of the region

He said: “Fáilte Ireland are investing €350,000 in the trail which includes twelve locations along the trail, which will have information panels with relevant stories that are aligned to the theme of the route. The theme of the route is “Mythology” and “Folklore”. These panels are being manufactured presently”.

“A promotional map has been developed and will be distributed to hotels and key attractions on the route in Galway and Clare”.

“The Burren Trail will also be promoted on the Discover Ireland website once the trail has been completed”.

“The potential benefit of this trail is enormous and will bring additional tourism to South Galway. It is important the unique nature of this tourist attraction is marketed internationally”.