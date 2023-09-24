Fáilte Ireland accused of failing East Galway in promoting tourism

Fáilte Ireland has been accused of failing East Galway in relation to promoting tourism.

Councillor Timmy Broderick says councillors should be included in discussions over the allocation of the Just Transition Fund for the area.

While all Ballinasloe Councillors are happy the area has been selected for the fund, they’ve put forward a proposal asking to be included in future discussions

Councillor Broderick highlights some of the projects that should be prioritised for the funding: