Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done

A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but says more needs to be done

Three new disabled parking spaces are to be installed in the area, along with the resurfacing of a large section of the square.

Councillor Declan Kelly has been working alongside Physical Impairment Ireland to improve accessibility and supports in the area.

Chair of Galway Disability Forum, Peter Gohery, who is from the area, says a better understanding of disability barriers is needed: