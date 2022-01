Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A vigil in memory of a young Polish mother will take place in Eyre Square this evening.

The organisers say it’s in memory of Agnieszka T, a mother of three who died in Poland after being denied a medical abortion.

The vigil, which will take place at 6pm, is organised by Abortion Access Campaign West and Galway City East Green Party Representative Stephanie Flaherty Klapp