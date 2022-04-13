Eyre Square shopping centre sells for over €9.5m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eyre Square Shopping Centre in Galway city centre has been sold for over €9.5 million.

The Irish Times understands the scheme has been acquired by a fund managed by Davy Real Estate.

While Eyre Square Shopping Centre comprises over 70 retail units and kiosks, the sale itself was confined to eight retail units and control of the centre together with the freehold common area units.

The eight retail units have a tenant lineup which includes JD Sports, Great Outdoors, Specsavers, Diesel, Starbucks and Vero Moda.

The paper reports that the units are currently producing rental income of over 869 thousand euro per annum.

The centre was subject to considerable investment by Marathon, who undertook a substantial capital expenditure and refurbishment programme to provide a redesigned entrance from Eyre Square together with the development of modern retail units and a restaurant.