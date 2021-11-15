Eyre Square businesses and residents urged to take part in survey on future of the area

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: Residents and businesses in Eyre Square are being urged to take part in a new survey on the future of the area.

The initiative is being driven by a newly formed working group which includes city councillors and Gardaí.

Galway has hit the headlines for a number of anti-social incidents in recent months and the survey is part of a bid to take a pro-active approach in planning for next year.

The survey will be hand delivered to businesses and as many local residents as possible, with those resident in apartment blocks urged to make contact with the city council.

City Councillor Owen Hanley says Eyre Square should be publicised as a warm and welcoming place with the right measures in place.