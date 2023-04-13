4,000 children awaiting public eye appointments in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 4,000 children in Galway are on waiting lists for public eye appointments, with the majority waiting more than a year for an examination.

Figures released to Galway/Roscommon TD Denis Naughten show that 3,782 children are currently on a list in Galway – with three quarters waiting more than 12 months.

Deputy Naughten is calling on the HSE to address the waiting lists as a matter of urgency and utilise the private sector to clear the backlogs.

The Independent TD says the wait times could have huge implications for young people: