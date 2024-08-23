Extremely rare orchid appears at Renville Park in Oranmore for first time in 80 years

An extremely rare orchid has appeared at Renville Park in Oranmore for the first time in 80 years.

Up to 30 Autumn Lady’s Tresses Orchids were spotted by amateur botanist Mark O’ Mahoney in the “no mow zone” near the car park.

They’re classified as “near threatened” and were last recorded in Oranmore in the 1940’s.

Biodiversity Officer at Galway County Council, Rosina Joyce, told David Nevin the “no mow zone” has proven a huge success – but they didn’t expect this.